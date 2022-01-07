Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Option Care Health by 100.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

