Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Natera accounts for approximately 0.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 22.3% in the third quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in Natera by 17.4% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 28,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Natera by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Natera by 14.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $412,636.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,359. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

NTRA stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

