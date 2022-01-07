Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in APi Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,433,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 202,440 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in APi Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,975,000 after acquiring an additional 706,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 307.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:APG opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

