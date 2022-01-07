Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 477,120 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $74,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 21,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.5% during the second quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 55,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

