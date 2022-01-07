Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Repligen stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $214.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.24. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.24 and a beta of 0.78.
In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
