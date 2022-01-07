Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $214.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.24. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

