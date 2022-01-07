PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $1,385.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,901.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.62 or 0.07669427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00315966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.51 or 0.00927183 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00073341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.00465669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.78 or 0.00262003 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,215,773 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

