bitCNY Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $783,724.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00060084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00076466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.02 or 0.07653678 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00075711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,902.46 or 1.00001837 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007367 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.