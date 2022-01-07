Saturna Capital CORP Acquires New Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.44. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

