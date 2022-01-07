Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $77.37 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 578,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,414 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $77,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.84.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $143.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.