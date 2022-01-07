WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.29-4.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.29.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

