WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.29-4.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.29.
NYSE WEC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.
In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
