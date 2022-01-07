Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $3,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 57.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 41,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $90.84 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.