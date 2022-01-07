Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,602.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,562.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,504.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

