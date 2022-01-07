Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,689 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $90,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Chubb by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 42,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.94.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $197.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $198.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.72. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

