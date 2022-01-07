Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,849 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $126.63 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day moving average of $165.72. The firm has a market cap of $343.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.77.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

