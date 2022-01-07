Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 132,407 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

