Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 121.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Shares of ATVI opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.