Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 1,543 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,876 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

TJX Companies stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

