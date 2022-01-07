Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,215,842,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,568,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

LULU stock opened at $368.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.60. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

