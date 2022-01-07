Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $34.11 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of DTE Energy worth $34,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $119.57 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.