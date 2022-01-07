Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 257 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in CarMax were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $119.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.35. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.43 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

