Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,000. Humacyte makes up about 1.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of Humacyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $291,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000 over the last 90 days.

HUMA stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

HUMA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

