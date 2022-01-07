Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $4.79 Million in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000. Invitation Homes comprises about 0.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $43.75 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 97.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.11%.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

