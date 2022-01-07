Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,891,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,805,000 after buying an additional 159,534 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100,719 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,638.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 46,983 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.84. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $69.27.

