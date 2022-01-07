M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 345,565 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,805,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345,565 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 6.29% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $79,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 104.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,381. The stock has a market cap of $971.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $21.24.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

