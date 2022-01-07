Indie Asset Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. ADC Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.1% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

ADCT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $34.48.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.