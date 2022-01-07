Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $460.49. 37,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,224. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $433.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

