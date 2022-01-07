JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Position Boosted by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,005,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000.

Shares of JSCP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.59. 247,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,327. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $50.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06.

