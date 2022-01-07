15,300 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Acquired by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 71,736 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,522. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.