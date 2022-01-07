We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 9,342 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.98. 2,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,833. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

