THEKEY Price Tops $0.0005 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $77,843.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

