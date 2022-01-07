Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLUC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. 19,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. Glucose Health has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

