GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Down 59.1% in December

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GTCH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,361. GBT Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

