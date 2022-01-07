Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Golden Valley Bancshares stock remained flat at $$19.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. Golden Valley Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
Golden Valley Bancshares Company Profile
