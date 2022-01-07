HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,223,400 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 2,652,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 608.2 days.

HelloFresh stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.07. 996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $114.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $95.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HelloFresh from €85.00 ($96.59) to €78.00 ($88.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

