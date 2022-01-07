Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPGLY shares. Cheuvreux raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of HPGLY traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.90. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 635. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.93.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

