WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,474 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $66,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.42.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $165.62. 208,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,224,256. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.35 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average of $160.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

