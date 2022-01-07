Hosking Partners LLP Sells 86,766 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,766 shares during the quarter. Ryanair makes up approximately 1.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $42,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryanair by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.52. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.