Planning Directions Inc. Has $595,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.27. 86,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

