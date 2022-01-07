Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,144 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 1.4% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $56,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.04. 24,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.58.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

