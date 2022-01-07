Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,435,000 after buying an additional 353,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,112,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,737,000 after buying an additional 44,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,702,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 634,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,789,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $250.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.84 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

