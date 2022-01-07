Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $395,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

C3.ai stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $176.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO David Barter sold 170,333 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $7,671,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 185,800 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $8,561,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 622,422 shares of company stock worth $28,396,550 over the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

