1,951 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after buying an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after buying an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

