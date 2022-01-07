Summit Financial LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

BDX stock opened at $249.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.26. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

