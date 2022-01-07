W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $83.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

