Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes $594,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,289,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,884,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,413,000 after acquiring an additional 91,703 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $3,437,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.38 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

