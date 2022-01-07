Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,064.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,074.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $854.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 344.56, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $889.87.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

