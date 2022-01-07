L & S Advisors Inc Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,841,000 after acquiring an additional 307,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 174,090 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $166.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.61 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

