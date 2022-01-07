TD Asset Management Inc. Has $119.79 Million Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $119,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total value of $2,636,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,616 shares of company stock valued at $133,618,785 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL opened at $202.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -112.72 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.18.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

