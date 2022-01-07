Summit Global Investments Invests $965,000 in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Premier stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

