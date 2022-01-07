Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

FOA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 655,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $6,200,934.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at about $13,311,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at about $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at about $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at about $3,816,000.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

